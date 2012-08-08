MUMBAI, Aug 8 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.26 million) via one-year one-day bonds at 9 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. HSBC India is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 55.1550 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)