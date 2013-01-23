MUMBAI Jan 23 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise 2 billion rupees ($37.2 million) through one-year one-day bonds at 8.65 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Darashaw and ING Bank are the arrangers for the bond sale, the source said. ($1 = 53.8150 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)