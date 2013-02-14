MUMBAI Feb 14 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($37.19 million) via five-year bonds at 8.79 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said.

ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank are the arrangers to the deal, the source said. ($1 = 53.7850 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anand Basu)