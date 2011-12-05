MUMBAI, Dec 5 The National Bank for
Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise 5
billion rupees through three-year bonds with a put/call option
at the end of 18 months at 9.44 percent, a source with direct
knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday.
Standard Chartered Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the
source said.
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan)