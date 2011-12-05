MUMBAI, Dec 5 The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise 5 billion rupees through three-year bonds with a put/call option at the end of 18 months at 9.44 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Monday. Standard Chartered Bank is the sole arranger to the deal, the source said. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)