India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
MUMBAI, Jan 6 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise atleast 2 billion rupees ($37.9 million) through three-year bonds at 9.38 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday. Deutsche Bank and ICICI Bank are the arrangers to the deal, the source said. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 52.8 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: