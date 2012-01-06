MUMBAI, Jan 6 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise atleast 2 billion rupees ($37.9 million) through three-year bonds at 9.38 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Friday. Deutsche Bank and ICICI Bank are the arrangers to the deal, the source said. For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page ($1 = 52.8 rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)