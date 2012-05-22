MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, May 22 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($36.38 million) through five-year bonds at 9.40 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. ICICI Bank is sole arranger of the deal and the deal is scheduled to be settled on May 24, the source said. ($1 = 54.9750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan and Manju Dalal)