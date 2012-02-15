MUMBAI, Feb 15 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($40.51 million) through three-year bonds, with a put/call option at the end of 18 months at 9.55 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday. ICICI Bank is an arranger of the deal, the source said. ($1 = 49.3650 Indian rupees) For news on debt issues, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can double click on one of the following: Indian bond issuances Asia debt news India Corporate debt pages on Reuters: Spreads over Indian federal bonds Indian secondary corporate bond deals Secondary market Indian CP Prices India Certificates of Deposit page (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)