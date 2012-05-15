MUMBAI, May 15 India's National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) plans to raise at least 2 billion rupees ($37.14 million) through three-year bonds at 9.46 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Tuesday. ICICI Bank is sole arranger of the deal, the source said. ($1 = 53.8450 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Rafael Nam)