SINGAPORE, July 10 (IFR) - State-run National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has priced a new INR5bn (USD90m) 3-year bond deal at 9.41%. The deal, with an unspecified greenshoe, has a put/call at the end of two years.

Last week, Nabard had priced a 2-year bond at 9.45%. Barclays arranged the latest deal. The bank also priced a INR1.5bn sale for Export-Import Bank of India, which will pay 9,25% on its new 3-year deal, which has a put/call at the end of the first year.

Both the deals are targeted to be settled by July 17. (manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)