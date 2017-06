SINGAPORE, July 19 (IFR) - National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development has priced an INR5bn (USD90.2m) 3-year paper via Yes Bank. The bonds pay a coupon of 9.23%.

Rated AAA by Crisil, the bonds have a put option at the end of 13 months. The issue will open for a day today. (manju.dalal@thomsonreuters.com)