Feb 27 Nabors Industries Ltd, the owner
of the world's largest onshore drilling rig fleet, said it would
start paying quarterly dividends, a month after a top
shareholder raised concerns about the underperformance of its
stock.
The company said it would pay a dividend of 4 cents per
share on March 28 to shareholders of record as on March 11.
Bermuda-based Nabors has been under pressure since its
largest shareholder, Pamplona Capital Management, said in
January it was concerned about the underperformance of the
company's shares.
Pamplona, which owns 9.3 percent of the company, is backed
by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group.