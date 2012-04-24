April 24 Nabors Industries Ltd, owner of
the world's largest land-drilling fleet, reported on Tuesday a
rise in quarterly adjusted profit as it grapples with price
declines for pressure pumping equipment in North America.
"These downward pressures are mitigated somewhat by the
long-term contracts we have in place on both rigs and pressure
pumping," said Chief Executive Tony Petrello, who took over from
quarter-century veteran Gene Isenberg last October.
The Bermuda-based company posted a first-quarter net profit
of $134 million, after a $68 million non-cash impairment charge.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $1.84 billion.