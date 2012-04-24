April 24 Nabors Industries Ltd, owner of
the world's largest land-drilling fleet, reported on Tuesday a
higher-than-expected first quarter profit even as it grapples
with price declines for pressure pumping equipment in North
America.
"These downward pressures are mitigated somewhat by the
long-term contracts we have in place on both rigs and pressure
pumping," said Chief Executive Tony Petrello.
Through its pressure pumping fleet, which it acquired with
Superior Well Services in 2010, Nabors is the sixth-largest
hydraulic fracturing services provider. Larger rivals
Halliburton Co and Baker Hughes Inc face similar
challenges with pressure pumping oversupply.
Nabors' first-quarter net profit rose to $134 million, or 46
cents per share, including a $68 million non-cash impairment
charge, from $82.8 million, or 28 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $1.84 billion.
Excluding items, the Bermuda-based company earned 65 cents
per share, compared with the average analyst estimate of 50
cents on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nabors said the quarter included $18.5 million in gains from
investment income, including a positive mark-to-market
adjustment to the carrying value of its holdings in Honghua
Group Ltd, a Chinese rig manufacturer.
Nabors shares were quoted 1 percent higher in thin
after-hours trading at $16.12. The stock had closed 1.5 percent
higher prior to the release of the results.