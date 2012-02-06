Feb 6 Oil and gas drilling contractor
Nabors Industries said Chairman Eugene Isenberg would
not seek a $100 million payment linked to his resignation as
chief executive officer in October.
Isenberg's pay, which has exceeded $170 million since 2005,
has long generated controversy for the company, and financial
regulators launched an informal inquiry into Nabors' executive
benefits shortly before the resignation.
Under an agreement with the Bermuda-based company, Isenberg
will waive salary claims against Nabors and also forfeit $7
million in deferred bonus payments.
Isenberg will resign as chairman at the end of his current
term in June and will become chairman emeritus.
The company, which had said it could take a $100 million
charge related to the former CEO's contract, will pay Isenberg's
estate $6.6 million plus interest at his death.
