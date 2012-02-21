* Q4 adj EPS 52 cents vs 50 cents expected by Wall St
* Plans to reshape company around drilling, well services
* Shares down 3 pct in after-hours trading
Feb 21 - Nabors Industries Ltd reported on
Tuesday a better-than-expected adjusted profit, and its new boss
said he would realign the company around drilling and well
services to improve its returns.
The fourth quarter also included a big writedown that led to
a loss for Nabors, owner of the world's largest land-drilling
fleet, and its shares fell 3 percent to $19.77 in after-hours
trading.
The company, the closest thing to a diversified conglomerate
in the oilfield services space, is already selling off oil and
gas properties and now plans to take a hard look at every
business unit to assess its strategic fit and rate of return.
"This process will likely result in modifications to the
alignment and scope of our services over the course of the
year," said Chief Executive Tony Petrello, who took over from
quarter-century veteran Gene Isenberg in October.
Apart from nearly 500 land-drilling rigs and 755 workover
and well-servicing rigs, Nabors has an offshore fleet of 39
platform rigs, 12 shallow-water jackup units and four barge
rigs.
It is also the sixth-largest hydraulic fracturing services
provider, and believes increased drilling for liquids will
offset the gas industry's dramatic recent pullback in response
to persistently weak natural gas prices.
"The business outlook in our North America drilling and
production/well services businesses looks promising, a weaker
natural gas environment notwithstanding," Petrello said in a
statement.
The Bermuda-based company posted a fourth-quarter net loss
of $105.9 million, including $194 million in impairments on
discontinued operations, largely related to natural gas assets.
Net income from continuing operations fell to $89.5 million,
or 30 cents per share, from $152.1 million, or 52 cents per
share. But excluding items, its fourth-quarter earnings were 52
cents per share, above the 50 cents expected on average by
analysts on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 32 percent to $1.74 billion.