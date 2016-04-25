(Adds details)
April 25 Contract driller Nabors Industries Ltd
posted a quarterly loss, compared with a year-earlier
profit, as oil producers used fewer rigs amid persistently low
crude prices.
The company's shares fell 9 percent to $9.86 in after-market
trading on Monday.
A more than 60 percent slide in oil prices since their 2014
peak has forced exploration and production companies to cut rig
usage, hurting drillers like Nabors.
U.S. energy firms cut oil rigs for a fifth week in a row to
the lowest level since November 2009, oil services company Baker
Hughes Inc said on Friday.
Net loss attributable to Nabors was $398.3 million, or $1.41
per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with a
profit of $123.6 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier.
The company said net loss from continuing operations
included impairments from its stake in C&J Energy Services Ltd
and its share in that company's losses.
Nabors owns 53 percent of C&J Energy after selling its
completion and production services business to the pressure pump
operator in 2014.
Nabors said its average U.S. rig count fell to 54, matching
its forecast of mid-50s.
Excluding items, Nabors reported a loss of 29 cents per
share, smaller than analysts' average estimate of 34 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Total revenue fell nearly 70 percent to $430.8 million.
Adjusted revenue of $597.9 million missed analysts' average
estimate of $630.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Up to Monday's close, Nabors' shares had lost more than a
third of their value in the past 12 months.
