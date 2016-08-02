Aug 2 Contract driller Nabors Industries Ltd posted a bigger quarterly loss, largely due to an impairment to the carrying value of the company's investment in C&J Energy Services Ltd.

The net loss attributable to Nabors widened to $184.7 million, or 65 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $36.8 million, or 13 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 40 percent to $517.1 million. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)