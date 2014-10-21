Oct 22 Contract driller Nabors Industries Ltd
reported a 17 percent jump in revenue, its highest
increase in nine quarters, as it benefited from strong spending
in U.S. shale fields.
Nabors, which operates the world's largest land-drilling rig
fleet, said total revenue rose to $1.81 billion in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.55 billion a year earlier.
The company reported income from continuing operations of
$57.4 million, or 19 cents per share, compared with a loss of
$90.5 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier when it was
hit by a payment associated with bond redemptions and asset
impairment charges.
(Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)