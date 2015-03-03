(Corrects March 2 story to add dropped words "and offshore" in
paragraph 1)
March 2 Onshore and offshore driller Nabors
Industries Ltd swung to a quarterly loss, hurt by a fall
in drilling activity amid a slump in global crude prices.
The company's shares fell 2.7 percent to $12.20 in
after-hours trading on Monday.
Adjusted income from Nabors' completion and production
services business more than halved to $16.7 million in the
fourth quarter compared with a year earlier.
Global crude prices have nearly halved since June, forcing
several oil and gas companies to idle rigs and lay off staff.
Nabors, which operates the largest land drilling rig fleet
in the world, said it had "significantly scaled back" the pace
of new rig construction in the United States as part of its
efforts to cut costs.
The company has also cut staffing levels and begun
consolidating its operating footprint, Chief Executive William
Restrepo said.
Nabors recorded charges of about $1.2 billion in the quarter
related to its pending deal with C&J Energy Services Inc
and the "current industry downturn".
Nabors had said in June that it would merge its well
maintenance business with C&J for $2.86 billion in cash and
stock. C&J last month cut the cash portion of its offer by $250
million.
Nabors posted a net loss of $891.1 million, or $3.08 per
share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of
$150.6 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company reported a profit from
continuing operations of 33 cents per share, missing the average
analyst estimate of 39 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 11.1 percent to $1.79 billion.
(Reporting By Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by
Simon Jennings)