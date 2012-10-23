Oct 23 Nabors Industries Ltd, owner of the world's largest land-drilling rig fleet, reported on Tuesday a small rise in quarterly profit amid a sharp decline in U.S. drilling activity that has weighed down the entire oilfield services sector.

The company's third-quarter net profit rose to $75.7 million, or 26 cents per share, from $74.3 million, or 25 cents per share a year ago. Total revenue rose 2 percent to $1.67 billion.