Oct 22 Nabors Industries Ltd posted a quarterly loss on Tuesday and a decline in adjusted profit as the oilfield services and drilling company grappled with an over-supplied North American market for certain services and older rigs.

Nabors, which owns the world's largest land-drilling rig fleet as well as pressure-pumping equipment for hydraulic fracturing, said third-quarter adjusted operating profit fell to $166 million from $226 million a year before.

But the company said the worst may be behind it. "There is emerging evidence that most of our drilling operations are poised for renewed growth over the next couple of years," Chief Executive Tony Petrello said.

"Our international operations appear to have finally emerged from a period of protracted weakness while our North American operations appear to be emerging from their low points."

The company is building 21 new drilling rigs to address the improving market, and anticipates a $300 million rise in fourth-quarter capital expenditure as a result.

The outlook for some services was also favorable, though Petrello echoed others in seeing no clear path to improved results for fracking equipment -- a market hit by over-supply as oil producers become more efficient.

Nabors reported a third-quarter net loss of $105.4 million, or 35 cents per share, compared with a profit of $75.7 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier. The loss reflected a $208 million payment associated with bond redemptions and $34 million in asset impairments, mostly on U.S.-based services equipment.

Revenue in the quarter fell 5 percent to $1.55 billion.

Pricing power for oilfield services generally has been undermined by the reduced demand for rigs amid a U.S. natural gas glut. But shares of Nabors have bounced back with much of its peers in the past three months, rising 17 percent, compared with 7 percent for the Philadelphia oil service index.