June 6 Most Nabors Industries Ltd
investors want the company to seek shareholder approval for
certain severance packages after its previous chief executive
was about to collect $100 million on his way out the door.
Majorities also voted against the company's 2012 incentive
bonus plan and stock plan, and three-quarters of the shares were
voted against its executive compensation packages. Nabors
shareholders rejected its executive pay last year as well.
Shares in the drilling company have fallen more than 50
percent in the last year.
The severance proposal, presented at the annual meeting in
Bermuda on Tuesday, sought shareholder approval of any senior
executive severance above 2.99 times their base salary and
bonus. Nabors said in a statement on Wednesday that 66 percent
of its shares were voted in favor of the non-binding resolution.
Former Chief Executive Gene Isenberg, who was also due to
resign as chairman this month, opted not to collect his $100
million severance payment, which forced the company to take a
charge for that amount when he stepped down as CEO last October.
Nabors also said that 56 percent of its shares were voted in
favor of a resolution seeking to allow investors holding at
least 3 percent of Nabors shares for three years to nominate
directors in official voting materials.