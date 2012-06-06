By Braden Reddall
June 6 Nabors Industries Ltd investors
delivered another rebuke to the oil driller by overwhelmingly
rejecting its executive pay plan while seeking oversight of
severance packages after its previous CEO nearly took $100
million with him out the door.
The severance proposal, presented at the annual meeting in
Bermuda on Tuesday, sought shareholder approval of any senior
executive severance above 2.99 times their base salary and
bonus. Nabors said in a statement on Wednesday that 66 percent
of its shares were voted in favor of the non-binding resolution.
Majorities also voted against the company's 2012 incentive
bonus plan and stock plan, while three-quarters of the shares
were voted against its executive compensation packages. Nabors
shareholders rejected its executive pay last year as well.
Prior to the stock's 4 percent gain on Wednesday, shares in
the land-rig contractor had fallen 50 percent in the last year.
Oil and gas investors generally have been flexing their
muscles recently. Occidental Petroleum Corp, another
company long known for its lavish executive pay, was forced by
shareholder objections to rein in its 2011 compensation.
Also last year, 40 percent of Chesapeake Energy Corp
shareholders voted against its top management pay packages, and
the controversial perks of CEO Aubrey McClendon are likely to be
discussed at length at its annual meeting on Friday.
Former Nabors Chief Executive Gene Isenberg, who was due to
resign as chairman this month, opted not to collect his $100
million severance payment, which forced the company to take a
charge for that amount when he stepped down as CEO last October.
California pension fund Calpers, backer of the severance
proposal, said corporate governance groups had already deemed
Isenberg's pay to be out of proportion with the other
executives.
"All of this excessive compensation has occurred during a
time period when the Company has severely underperformed its
industry peers and the S&P 500," Calpers wrote in the voting
materials ahead of the annual meeting.
The company responded by saying the severance arrangement
for its current CEO, providing for a payment of three times the
threeyear average of base salary and bonus under certain
circumstances, would fall to two times that average in 2015.
"In short, the proposal seeks to solve a problem that
doesn't exist," Nabors said.
Nabors also reported on Wednesday that 56 percent of its
shares were voted in favor of a resolution to allow investors
holding at least 3 percent of Nabors shares for three years to
nominate directors in official voting materials.
"Once approved, this method of reforming an unresponsive
board will be an important measure in protecting the pension
fund and the retirement security of our public workers," North
Carolina State Treasurer Janet Cowell said of the "proxy access"
measure, which her fund had backed.
The vote was also applauded by Anne Sheehan, director of
corporate governance at another California pension fund,
Calstrs, another sponsor of the resolution. "At last,
shareholders will have a fair voice in the boardroom of a major
corporation," she said on Wednesday.