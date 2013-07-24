UPDATE 2-Viacom names former Fox studio head to run Paramount
March 27 Viacom Inc hired movie industry veteran Jim Gianopulos, the former head of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's film studio, to revive its Paramount Pictures unit.
July 24 Drilling rig contractor Nabors Industries Ltd said on Wednesday most of its clients were planning rig reductions in the second half of the year, after burning through their annual budgets too fast.
Greater efficiency in drilling operations led them to spend more than they anticipated on services in the first half of the year, Chief Executive Tony Petrello said.
"With the exception of just a minor portion of our customers, most are planning rate reductions in the second half," he told analysts on a conference call. "So those are realities that we have to cope with."
Petrello spoke with reporters after Nabors reported lower-than-expected second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.
The CEO of U.S. oilfield services leader Halliburton Co said earlier this week that he believed currently high oil prices made budget increases by clients more compelling.
U.S. oilfield services companies say the move toward multi-well drilling from one site has been faster than they expected, leading to an increase in wells drilled, which has caused spending by their clients to rise, despite a flat number of rigs this year.
While a natural gas drilling slump has left many U.S. rigs idle, those capable of drilling multiple wells from one site enjoy a utilization rate of 95 percent, Nabors said, and they make up a quarter of the Nabors global fleet of 472 land rigs.
Nabors, owner of the world's largest land-rig fleet, also announced the signing of 11 long-term contracts for new or upgraded rigs. These include three for Iraq and Kazakhstan, and six headed to Argentina, where Chevron Corp just signed a deal for the huge Vaca Muerta shale.
NEW YORK, March 27 The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Monday, cutting earlier losses, while the Dow declined for an eighth consecutive session as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.
TORONTO, March 27 Canada's main stock index advanced on Monday as strength in gold-mining shares amid heightened demand for safe-haven assets like precious metals helped offset a slight decline in the energy sector.