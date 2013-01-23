Jan 23 Nabors Industries Ltd : * Pamplona capital management purchases 8.8 percent in Nabors Industries Ltd

filing * Pamplona says has become increasingly concerned about Nabors underperformance

- filing * Pamplona says intends to have further discussions with management,

shareholders, other parties related to Nabors strategy- filing * Pamplona says has had constructive discussions with Nabors management -

filing