New York Post apologizes after app apparently hacked
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 23 Nabors Industries Ltd, a drilling rig contractor under pressure from its largest shareholder over its performance, posted a 32 percent drop in profit amid the worst slowdown in gas-directed drilling in nearly a decade and a half.
The company, which owns the world's largest onshore rig fleet, said net profit from continuing operations was $97.2 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with $142.6 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier. Total revenue fell 10 percent to $1.66 billion, slightly above the Wall Street estimate of $1.64 billion.
April 2 The New York Post apologized early on Sunday hours after its app was apparently hacked with what was reported to be alerts about President Donald Trump.
April 1 Chicago authorities on Saturday said they had arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the sexual assault of a teenage girl by multiple young men that was seen on Facebook Live in March.
SYDNEY, April 2 Investors are ploughing ever more into ethical funds to back their views on issues such as global warming and gender equality, but such investments can be confusingly similar to standard funds, except for higher fees and 'green halo' marketing.