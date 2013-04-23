April 23 Drilling rig contractor Nabors Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a 32 percent drop in profit owing to the worst slowdown in U.S. gas-directed drilling in nearly a decade and a half.

The first quarter profit erosion comes as Nabors is already feeling pressure from its largest shareholder for performance.

The company, which owns the world's largest onshore rig fleet, said the near-term outlook looked challenging across all its markets.

"Although cost issues are beginning to abate internationally, North American contract renewal and spot rates remain under pressure across all classes of rigs and all regions," Chief Executive Tony Petrello said in a statement.

Oilfield service companies have seen their pricing power undermined as the number of gas-targeted U.S. rigs in operation hovers over a 14-year low, leaving an oversupply of idle rigs.

The U.S. natural gas glut is putting pressure on some production companies as well as the companies that serve them, and investors are now looking for changes in strategy.

Nabors recently agreed with its top shareholder, Pamplona Capital Management, to add two new directors to its board after Pamplona bought a 9.3 percent stake in Nabors and put its strategy under public scrutiny.

Nabors said on Tuesday its net profit from continuing operations was $97.2 million, or 33 cents per share, compared with $142.6 million, or 49 cents per share, a year earlier. Total revenue fell 10 percent to $1.66 billion, slightly above the Wall Street estimate of $1.64 billion.

The first-quarter profit benefited from a gain on the sale of securities and a lower effective tax rate, Nabors said.

Nabors closed Tuesday at $15.27 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The stock has handed back the gains made since Pamplona, backed by Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, said in January it was "increasingly concerned" about how it was doing.

The S&P 500 Oil & Gas Drilling index is effectively unchanged so far in 2013.