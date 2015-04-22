(Corrects spelling of "says" in headline) April 22 Nabors Industries Ltd : * Steep drop in oil prices, uncertain prospects for global drilling activity led US to a cautious outlook for near-term"- conf call * This quarter should see the idling of some of our more capable rigs as their contracts expire"- conf call * Daily rig margins will be under pressure and could decline by over $1000 per day due partially to mix" - conf call * Excluding completion and production services segment we have already achieved our targeted workforce reduction for 2015" -conf call * Objective is to cut SG&A by at least $70 million on an annualized basis" - conf call * Expect EBITDA margins to widen in Q4" - conf call * Expect full year 2015 capital spending of approximately $900 million for drilling operations" - conf call * Day rates should weaken incrementally" in Q2 and Q3 under this activity scenario but should stabilize by year-end - conf call * Further company coverage