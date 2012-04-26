FRANKFURT, April 26 The Nabucco gas-pipeline
project is not under threat by concerns about the project
expressed by Hungary's MOL, a spokesman for the
consortium planning to build the pipeline said on Thursday.
"The MOL statement has not endangered Nabucco," he said from
Vienna. "Financing is safe even without MOL."
MOL has said it was ready to sell its stake if necessary due
to concerns it has about the cost and possible lack of gas
supplies.
He added that projected costs of 8 billion euros ($10.55
billion) were still a valid estimate.
Regardless of any moves by MOL the consortium was talking to
Germany's Bayerngas, which on Wednesday upheld plans to join the
project. The consortium was hoping to conclude
these discussions successfully, he said.
Gas demand was set to rise in Europe in the future, making
the project necessary especially with the need to diversify
supply sources, he added.
Energy Commissioner Guenther Oettinger said in Brussels that
Hungary was an important player in Nabucco, but not the main
actor.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, writing by Vera Eckert)