* MOL says concerns over cost and supplies
* RWE has said it may review Nabucco
* Nabucco says making progress
BUDAPEST, April 24 Hungarian oil and gas company
MOL said there were many uncertainties over the
Nabucco pipeline aimed at shipping Caspian natural gas to
Europe, adding to questions about the future of the costly
strategic project.
The comments come after Germany's RWE AG, another
Nabucco partner, said in January it might review its
participation in the pipeline and could join other projects
instead.
MOL said its concern stemmed from the rising costs of the
project aimed at diversifying supplies away from Russia and
whether there will be enough gas to fill the pipeline.
"There are many uncertainties around the Nabucco project
that would be hard to ignore," MOL said in an e-mail statement.
"Both the financing background and the gas source are
uncertain."
A Nabucco spokesman said the project was progressing well
and there were no indications MOL would pull out.
"The Nabucco shareholder in Hungary is FGSZ, a MOL
subsidiary, and we have not had any indication that this will
change," spokesman Christian Dolezal said in a statement. "The
negotiations between the Nabucco shareholders and the Shah Deniz
II Consortium for gas supply are progressing."
The 4,000 km, 31 billion cubic metre (bcm) capacity
pipeline, a pet project of the European Union as it aims to
reduce dependence on Russian gas supplies, has so far failed to
sign any gas supply deals.
Its critics have long said its cost - estimated at over $12
billion - was too high and it would struggle to find enough gas
to fill it with non-Russian supplies.
For the foreseeable future, the only substantial non-Russian
gas supplies from central Asia will come from Azerbaijan, where
producers in the Shah Deniz II field, led by BP and
Statoil, plan to ship around 16 bcm a year through
Turkey into Europe from 2017 or 2018.