* At least one other European company expected to join
* Biggest shareholder OMV confirms 'interested partners'
* MD says no current shareholders expected to leave before
June
By Michael Kahn
VIENNA, April 16 Shareholders in the planned
Nabucco West pipeline to bring natural gas from Azerbaijan to
Europe are in talks to add at least one other European company
to the project, the consortium's managing director told Reuters.
Nabucco West is competing with the rival Trans Adriatic
Pipeline (TAP) for access to gas from the giant Azeri Shah Deniz
II field in the Caspian Sea, which represents Europe's best hope
of reducing its reliance on supplies from Russia.
"We definitely expect further evolution of the shareholder
structure," Nabucco West chief Reinhard Mitschek said in an
interview in his Vienna office. "I expect one or other European
companies will join the consortium. There is no indication any
partner will leave."
Gerhard Roiss, chief executive of Nabucco's biggest
shareholder OMV, told Reuters: "There are interested
partners who would like to join. There are also talks on this,
but I cannot say who would like to join because it's
confidential."
Nabucco's other shareholders are Bulgaria's BEH, Turkish
firm Botas, Hungarian energy company MOL, and
Romania's Transgaz.
Bringing new companies on board could help ease concerns
about the dominance of state-controlled firms in the consortium
after German utility RWE sold its nearly 17 percent
stake to OMV earlier this month and another potential German
partner, Bayerngas, said it would not join.
The Shah Deniz group, led by BP and Norway's Statoil,
has said it will announce by the end of June whether Nabucco
West or TAP will be chosen to deliver the gas.
Mitschek said he did not expect any current Nabucco West
shareholders to leave either before or after that decision.
RUSSIAN DOMINANCE
The projects are strategically significant because they
would reduce European energy dependence on Russia, which
provides around a quarter of the continent's 500 billion cubic
metre (bcm) annual gas consumption.
Russia has frequently been at loggerheads with Ukraine,
across which much of that gas is piped, and many European
countries were badly hit when Russia cut supplies to its
neighbour in a major dispute at the start of 2009.
Analysts have said Nabucco West project would serve the most
Russian-reliant regions, in central and southeast Europe,
better than TAP.
But they also say that TAP's shareholder structure -
comprising Switzerland's Axpo Holding, Germany's E.ON
Ruhrgas and Statoil - is better than
Nabucco's because it is less state-dominated.
Due to limited Azeri supplies in the mid-term, and from
Central Asia as a whole, the Nabucco group last year scaled down
its project and renamed itself Nabucco West.
Crossing Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Austria, which
analysts expect to see an 8 bcm rise in gas demand by 2030, it
is now planned at half the size of the original $12 billion, 32
bcm Nabucco pipeline backed by the European Union.
TAP initially aims to have a capacity of 10 bcm which could
be increased to 20 bcm in time.
Production from Shah Deniz II is expected to begin in 2018
or 2019 and rise to 16 bcm per year, with 10 bcm earmarked for
Europe and 6 bcm for Turkey.
IRANIAN STAKEHOLDER
One question has been whether the presence of Iran's
Naftiran Intertrade Co. as a Shah Deniz stakeholder would cause
any problem, because of potential U.S. sanctions over Iran's
disputed nuclear programme. But Mitschek said he did not believe
this would be an issue.
"As far as I'm informed, it won't affect the Shah Deniz
deals with Turkish and European gas buyers," he said. "Officials
want to diversify the gas supply in southeastern Europe."
While Mitschek declined to detail the price tag of the
downscaled Nabucco project, he suggested there was room to drive
down costs even further. "We have room for optimization," he
said.
