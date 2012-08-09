BRUSSELS Aug 9 The Trans Adriatic Pipeline
(TAP) project said on Thursday it had reached agreement with
members of the Shah Deniz gas consortium - BP, Socar and Total
- to secure funding for its pipeline.
The agreement includes an option for the Shah Deniz
shareholders to take up to 50 percent equity in TAP.
In a statement, it said these funds would contribute towards
continued work in several important areas during the period
leading up to the final routing decision, expected in 2013.
TAP's shareholders are EGL of Switzerland (42.5 percent),
Norway's Statoil (42.5 percent) and E.ON Ruhrgas of
Germany (15 percent).
