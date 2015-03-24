COPENHAGEN, March 24 Nordic Aviation Capital (NAC) has increased the debt facility it signed in January by $100 million to $400 million from banks to help pay for the purchase of turboprop and regional jet aircraft, the company said in a statement.

The aircraft leasing company placed an order for up to 75 ATR 42-600 aircraft in a deal valued at more than $1.55 billion at the Farnborough Airshow in July last year. This included 25 firm orders and 50 options. Deliveries will begin in 2015 through to 2020.

With more than 200 aircraft, NAC is the world's largest independently owned aircraft leasing company.

The $300 million deal announced in January and the increase of the deal with $100 million was led by Deutsche Bank , with Deutsche and Citibank as global book runners. [IN:nL6N0V92WE]

ATR is an equal partnership between two major European aeronautics players, the Airbus Group and Alenia Aermacchi, a Finmeccanica Group company. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)