RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 17 The African Development
Bank approved a plan to provide as much as $300 million to help
Brazilian mining company Vale SA finance the
expansion of the Nacala logistics corridor in East Africa, Vale
said in a statement on Thursday.
The Nacala corridor links areas in Zambia, Malawi and
Mozambique with the port of Nacala on Mozambique's Indian Ocean
coast and will help Vale move coal from its Moatize coal mine in
Mozambique to markets around the world.
Japanese trading group Mitsui Co also owns a 15
percent stake in the Nacala corridor project.
