Manchester United top Forbes' most valuable soccer teams list
Manchester United have replaced European champions Real Madrid as the world's most valuable soccer team, according to the annual list published by Forbes on Tuesday.
World number three Rafa Nadal has withdrawn from next week's Cincinnati Masters with a nagging knee injury that prevented him defending his Olympic title at the London Games, tournament organisers said on Thursday.
The 26-year-old Spaniard, who also pulled out of this week's Toronto Masters, has not played since losing at Wimbledon in the second round on June 28.
"Hi all, another message to announce something that definitely doesn't make me happy but unfortunately I won't be competing at the tournament in Cincinnati next week," the 11-times grand slam winner posted on his Facebook page.
"I am still not ready to play."
Despite winning a record seventh French Open title this year, Nadal has fallen to third in the world rankings.
His knee condition is a worry for the Spaniard so close to the August 27-September 9 U.S. Open, the year's final grand slam.
Arsenal's Olivier Giroud has said he is unhappy with the lack of playing time he got last season, according to The Times, and with the Premier League club linked to a host of strikers across Europe the Frenchman may find himself even further down the pecking order.