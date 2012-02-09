Resolvity, Inc. a provider of on demand IVR and speech recognition in the USA has forayed into the Indian cloud telephony and IVR market with the launch of VoiceGain.

VoiceGain is a cloud telephony solution that allows Indian SMEs to store, manage and track telephone sales inquiries and leads. It also allows sales inquiries to be routed real time to their field sales personnel on their mobile phone. In addition to this, VoiceGain helps organisations to offer customer support with a virtual call centre technology infrastructure on a pay-per-use model.

The company is backed by Nadathur Holdings and Investments, a private equity fund founded by NS Raghavan, who also happens to be the co-founder of Infosys.

"Resolvity's cloud Speech IVR platform processes over 60 million inbound and outbound customer calls annually for Fortune 1000 companies in the USA. And, we are now bringing the same scalable technology platform and years of expertise in state-of-the-art cloud telephony and hosted IVR solutions to the Indian SME market" said Arun Santhebennur, co-founder and CEO, Resolvity Inc.

Prior to starting Resolvity in 2004, Santhebennur had co-founded iSeva, an offshore call center outsourcer. Earlier, he was a senior consultant at Deloitte Consulting in its CRM Practice. The IIT Bombay-IIM Calcutta grad, began his career in Infosys Technologies as a systems analyst.

The other co-founder of Resolvity is Mahesh Rajagopalan, who also serves as the president of the company.

According to Sudhir Shenoy, senior vice president, Resolvity India, "VoiceGain will allow SME businesses to leverage the same telephony capabilities as a large corporate and allow them to serve their prospects and customers professionally 24×7 on a pay-per-use model."

