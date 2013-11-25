Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
NEW YORK Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) executive Eric Noll, the exchange operator's top internal candidate to replace chief executive Robert Greifeld, is leaving to take a job in private equity, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.
A spokesman for Nasdaq declined to comment.
Fox Business Network reported earlier on Monday that Noll, who heads execution services at Nasdaq, was leaving the company.
(Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
Apple Inc has secured a permit to test autonomous vehicles in California, fueling speculation that it is working on self-driving car technology in a crowded arena of companies hoping to offer those cars to the masses.