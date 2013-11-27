* Morocco relegated to frontier market stocks index
* Net investment in Moroccan and Tunisian equities near zero
* West Africa outperforms North Africa in drawing FDI
* Moroccan stocks are too dear for the risk - fund manager
* However, Egyptian stock market has risen this year
By Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Nov 27 Investment in North African
markets by international funds has evaporated as shocks in and
outside the region have prevented hoped-for economic progress
since "Arab Spring" uprisings swept many of the countries nearly
three years ago.
Morocco, which has avoided the worst of its neighbours'
turmoil, became the latest casualty on Wednesday when it was
relegated in the leading MSCI indices from the league of
established emerging markets to the "frontier" division of
economies with less developed capital markets.
Along with its North African peers Egypt and Tunisia,
Morocco suffers from a gaping trade deficit and relies largely
on outside aid from international financial institutions or
richer Gulf states, while domestic politics remain unstable.
Portfolio managers are largely steering clear of all three,
apart possibly from a small number of strong companies.
Instead, regional and international investors are choosing
markets such as Dubai, which has already regained a safe haven
status only a few years after its property bubble burst.
.
"The whole (North African) region has struggled in the last
year or so," said Andrew Brudenell, frontier fund manager at
HSBC Asset Management. "Foreign investors are mostly not there,
apart from a few names in Egypt and 1-2 names in Morocco."
International investors have directed more than $1 billion
of net equity flows to Egypt since 2008, according to fund
tracker EPFR. But only a third of this - around $350 million -
has arrived since Egyptians overthrew autocrat Hosni Mubarak at
the start of 2011.
Net investment in Moroccan and Tunisian equities, the bulk
of which is normally in companies listed on local stock markets,
has stayed close to zero. This falls short of a number of
sub-Saharan African countries such as Nigeria, which has drawn
$100 million in net investment over the past three years,
according to EPFR.
However, investors remain enthusiastic about individual
stocks or interest rate markets. One favourite is Commercial
International Bank, Egypt's most profitable and
strongest private bank which lends into some of the most
lucrative sectors of the economy such as oil services.
Moroccan picks include Maroc Telecom and property
developer Addoha.
A FAR CRY FROM 2010
But this is a far cry from the end of 2010 on the eve of the
uprisings, when many international investors had Egypt near the
top of their buy lists and were awaiting the first European
listing of a state-owned Tunisian company, with more expected to
follow. At that time Morocco had just launched a well-received
euro bond following a three-year borrowing hiatus.
When Tunisians overthrew president Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali
in January 2011, quickly followed by Mubarak in Egypt, investors
thought new governments would follow more open economic policies
that would benefit them.
Instead the revolts started a long period of political
conflict and - in the case of Egypt - bloodshed after the army
removed Mubarak's Islamist successor, president Mohamed Mursi,
last July after only a year in office.
Morocco had no revolution but has had to raise state
spending in an attempt to contain social discontent.
Foreign direct investment into North Africa has fallen,
according to the United Nations development agency UNCTAD. It
records FDI flows of $11.5 billion into the region last year, up
from $8.5 billion in 2011 but well below 2010 levels of $15.8
billion. Western Africa, in contrast, has attracted record FDI
levels in the past two years.
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, which
now invests in Egypt, Morocco and Tunisia as well as Jordan,
also sees weak portfolio and FDI flows into the region.
Tunisia - where Islamists and the secular opposition are
arguing over forming a caretaker government to lead the country
to elections next year - and Egypt are particularly suffering,
said Hanan Morsy, the EBRD's senior economist for the region.
This is due to the prolonged instability alongside weak
economic growth in the developed world, such as the euro zone
which is normally a major market for their exports.
"The Arab Spring put pressure on public spending and wages
at a time when there was a weak external environment and
(domestic) political turmoil - it's a combination of shocks."
While many frontier markets have rallied this year, Tunisia
has fallen 8 percent in dollar terms. Morocco, which until
Wednesday was classified as a small emerging market, and Egypt
are also flat in dollar terms. The currencies of all three
countries which have big trade and payments deficits are at risk
of depreciation.
Cairo-based private equity firm Citadel Capital has kept
most of its North African holdings to Egypt, apart from a stake
in an Algerian cement company. "When you look at North Africa,
the story has been the Arab Spring and upheavals," said Hisham
El-Khazindar, managing director of Citadel.
Citadel was also avoiding Libya, Khazindar said, following
the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi two years ago, due to its
political and security problems.
Stock-picking investors often point to firms in emerging and
frontier markets which have survived coups or wars with their
businesses intact. But they say many in Morocco or Tunisia are
not cheap enough, as measured by their stock prices as a
multiple of their earnings per share, to take the risk.
"There are companies in Morocco that are trading at several
multiples of earnings - 17, 20, 30 times. You can find much
cheaper alternatives elsewhere," said Julie Dickson, equities
portfolio manager at emerging market fund Ashmore, who preferred
countries such as Ghana in an African strategy.
CHINKS OF LIGHT
But there are some chinks of light.
Egypt's pound has slumped this year, but the local stock
market has risen, boosted by past and expected aid from Gulf
states and by a promised referendum on a new constitution.
International investors have also favoured Egyptian T-bills.
Tunisia launched a dollar bond last year with the help of a
U.S. guarantee and is likely to open up to Islamic investment
funds, while IMF-supported Morocco has also managed to launch
international debt in the past year.
While Egypt remains an emerging market, Morocco's stock
market has joined Tunisia in the MSCI frontier market index,
which is followed by a smaller number of investors.
The index switch could still attract fresh risk-taking
buyers, particularly as stock valuations there have recently
dipped below those of broader emerging markets, making them a
little less expensive.
The Moroccan unit of Abu Dhabi company TAQA plans to float
on the stock exchange in December and analysts believe this
could revive the market.
"(Morocco) was a very small fish in a big pond; it will be a
slightly bigger fish in a smaller pond," said Maria Gratsova,
EMEA emerging equities strategist at Citi. "It will be in front
of the right audience."