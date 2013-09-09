HONG KONG, Sept 9 Hong Kong-listed NagaCorp Ltd
became the second industry player to take a punt on a
Russia entertainment zone not far from Beijing, agreeing to
invest $350 million to build a casino, hotel and exhibition
venue.
NagaCorp, which operates a casino resort in Cambodia and
holds the sole license to run casinos there, saw its shares
shoot 5 percent higher after the announcement, compared with a 1
percent rise for other casino players and the Hang Seng Index
.
Macau magnate Lawrence Ho also said in July he will invest
$130 million in a casino complex in Russia's Primorsky
Territory, situated near the port city of Vladivostok and which
is a 2-1/2 hour flight from Beijing.
He will make the investments through companies Melco
International Development Ltd and Summit Ascent
Holdings Ltd and not through his main casino company
Melco Crown Entertainment , which he co-owns
with Australian billionaire James Packer.
Encouraged by the success of Macau and Singapore, casino
operators around Asia are eager to expand. The Philippines is
building a large scale entertainment zone in Manila, while
Vietnam, Japan and Taiwan are also looking at casino resorts as
a way to boost tourism.
Vladivostok, better known for its oil and gas pipelines, is
trying to lure investors with a very low gambling tax compared
to established markets like Macau.
Situated in close proximity to the borders of the Jilin,
Heilongjiang and Liaoning provinces in China, the entertainment
zone is one of four legal casino zones established in Russia
after a nationwide embargo on casinos was imposed in 2009.
Ho hopes his resort, which is expected to open in September
2014, will draw gamblers from Northeast China, South Korea and
Japan. NagaCorp says its resort is unlikely to open before 2018
due to a 1-2 year period of approval processes and a four year
construction period.
NagaCorp, which is aiming to fund the project using equity
and/or debt, said the complex will have 100 gaming tables, 500
electronic machines, a large theatre facility to accommodate
2,000 people as well as entertainment offerings such as karaoke
and spas.
Hotel suite homes will be part of the resort that aims to
accommodate some 20,000 people. The company is working with
government officials to let foreign purchasers of the apartment
suites obtain visas.
