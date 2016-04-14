White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
YEREVAN Armenian-backed forces have lost 97 soldiers, volunteers and civilians in renewed fighting over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, including 77 killed between April 2-5, the Armenian Defence Ministry said.
Azerbaijan, whose troops clashed with the Armenian-backed Nagorno-Karabakh forces, has said it lost 31 soldiers and four civilians on April 2-5. It has not published updated figures.
A Moscow-brokered ceasefire halted four days of fierce fighting on April 5 but sporadic shooting is still frequent at night.
RIYADH U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of civilizations.