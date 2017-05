YEREVAN A soldier from the breakaway region of Nagorgo-Karabakh which is controlled by pro-Armenian separatists was killed overnight as a result of shooting from Azerbaijan's side, Nagorno-Karabakh's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight, roughly at the time when the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed in Vienna on the need for a ceasefire and a peaceful settlement to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh.

