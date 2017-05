Volunteers drive trucks in the direction towards the frontline to join the self-defense army of Nagorno-Karabakh on a road in the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region, April 4, 2016. REUTERS/Hrayr Badalyan/PAN Photo

BAKU Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Tuesday it had halted hostilities over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region in line with an agreement reached between the sides in the conflict.

The ministry said the cessation of hostilities took effect on Tuesday at 12:00 local time (0800 GMT). Earlier, Nagorno-Karabakh forces said they were implementing a ceasefire.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)