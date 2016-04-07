* Russian PM and foreign minister fly into region
* Russia has special interest in peace deal: minister
* Moscow and Washington competing for influence
* Ceasefire broadly holds, despite violations
YEREVAN/MOSCOW, April 7 Russia staked out its
claim on Thursday to be the lead player in brokering a
settlement to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia, a
role it hopes will enhance its clout in a region where it
competes for influence with Washington.
Dozens of people were killed this week in four days of
shelling and rocket strikes between Azerbaijan's military and
Armenian-backed separatists over the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh
region, prompting fears of an all-out war.
A ceasefire was agreed on Tuesday at a behind-the-scenes
meeting in Moscow between representatives of the warring sides.
On a visit to Azerbaijan's capital, Baku, on Thursday,
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasised Moscow's
special role as mediator.
"Beyond all doubt, we are interested - maybe more than the
other foreign partners of these two countries - in this conflict
being settled as soon as possible," Lavrov said after meeting
his Azeri counterpart.
Lavrov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin had
spoken to the Armenian and Azeri leaders to urge an end to the
violence, and that Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev was in
Armenia and planned to visit Azerbaijan on Friday.
Medvedev, after meeting his Armenian counterpart, said
Russia was ready to continue to use its influence to mediate and
there was no alternative to the dispute resolution mechanism.
"The main thing is to avoid the conflict entering a hot
phase because that could have the most tragic consequences for
the region," Medvedev told reporters.
The situation was a source of serious concern for Moscow, he
said, adding that he hoped the ceasefire would be respected and
nobody else would be killed or more infrastructure destroyed. If
the truce held, he hoped talks to find a lasting solution to the
dispute could be resumed.
Nagorno-Karabakh is a mountainous enclave within
Azerbaijan's borders, populated mainly by ethnic Armenians who
reject Azerbaijan's rule. With support from Armenia they fought
a war in the early 1990s to establish de facto control over the
territory.
The fighting this week was the most intense since a 1994
ceasefire that stopped the conflict but did not resolve the
underlying dispute.
On Thursday, each side alleged the other had violated the
Moscow-brokered truce in skirmishes overnight. Each said one of
their servicemen was killed.
Those incidents aside, the ceasefire was broadly holding. A
Reuters reporter in Nagorno-Karabakh's Martuni district, near
the front line with Azerbaijan's forces, said there was no sign
of fighting on Thursday.
RESTORING INFLUENCE
Since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States
and Europe have been cultivating ties in the South Caucasus
region, which includes Azerbaijan, Armenia and their common
neighbour Georgia.
Western powers see the region as a strategically-important
corridor through which Caspian Sea oil and gas can be exported
to world markets. The route bypasses Russia, so reducing
Moscow's stranglehold on energy exports from the former Soviet
Union.
Russia, the former imperial master, has seen its influence
decline. In the Minsk Group, the body set up in 1994 to mediate
in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russia had equal status
alongside the United States and France.
According to Matthew Bryza, a former U.S. ambassador to
Azerbaijan and co-chair of the Minsk Group, Putin saw this
week's outbreak of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh as an
opportunity to re-assert Moscow's sway.
Putin has already established a pattern of trying to restore
Russia's clout beyond its borders, notably in Ukraine with his
support for pro-Russian separatists and in Syria with a military
campaign to help President Bashar al-Assad.
Since the latest flare-up over Nagorno-Karabakh, Russia has
acted separately from the rest of the Minsk Group, Bryza told
Reuters.
"Russia's goal in its lone mediation mission appears to be
twofold: firstly, to repair its international reputation in
relation to its debacle in Ukraine, and secondly to strengthen
the impression in Armenia and Azerbaijan that Russia calls the
shots in the South Caucasus," he said.
"The fact that the U.S. administration is so absent and
timid in its response has the impact of ceding the strategic
field in the South Caucasus to Russia. This can have profound
and dangerous consequences in Syria, Ukraine, and far beyond."
