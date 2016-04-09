MOSCOW, April 9 Russia will continue its arms
sales to both Azerbaijan and Armenia despite the latest flare-up
of the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Prime Minister
Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview broadcast on Saturday.
Renewed fighting around Armenian-backed Nagorno-Karabakh,
which broke out last weekend, was the most intense since a 1994
ceasefire that stopped the conflict around the rebel region but
did not resolve the underlying dispute.
A Moscow-brokered ceasefire agreed on Tuesday stopped the
outburst of violence in which Azerbaijan and the Armenia-backed
rebel region lost dozens of their servicemen.
On Saturday, after the ceasefire went into effect, the
Vatican announced that Pope Francis would visit Azerbaijan and
Georgia from September 30 to October 2. He is due to travel to
Armenia on June 24-26.
Russia plays an important role in the region as its former
imperial and Soviet-era overlord. It is also the main seller of
weapons to both Armenia, a close Moscow ally, and Azerbaijan,
which has developed warm relations with ethnically kin Turkey.
Medvedev, who travelled to both Armenia and Azerbaijan this
week in a display of Moscow's lead role in mediating in the
conflict, said Russia had no intention to halt its arms sales to
any side of the conflict.
"If we imagine for a minute that Russia has given up this
role (of arms seller), we well understand that this place will
not stay vacant," Medvedev told the weekly "Vesti on Saturday"
programme on Russian state TV.
"They will buy weapons in other countries, and the degree of
their deadliness won't change in any way," he said. "But at the
same time, this could ... destroy the existing balance of forces
(in the region)."
Nagorno-Karabakh is a mountainous enclave within
Azerbaijan's borders, populated mainly by ethnic Armenians who
reject Azerbaijan's rule. With support from Armenia, they fought
a war in the early 1990s to establish de facto control over the
territory.
Russia's active diplomacy has overshadowed the United
States, which has extensive interests in the South Caucasus
region that includes Azerbaijan and Armenia.
While the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia maintain their
bellicose rhetoric, Moscow believes the possible involvement of
other major arms exporters to the region "will most likely
complicate the situation further".
"I believe weapons may and should be bought not only to be
used one day, but to be a deterrent factor," Medvedev said.
"This aspect must be considered by both sides of the conflict."
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov and Denis Dyomkin; Editing by Tom
Heneghan)