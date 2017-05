YEREVAN, April 7 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday it was vital that a conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenian-backed separatists over the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh did not slide into a "hot phase".

Medvedev, on a visit to Armenia, said Russia was ready to continue to act as an intermediary in resolving the conflict and hoped a ceasefire agreement would hold. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)