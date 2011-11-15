Nagpur, Nov 15 Select pulses firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased marriage season demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses, increased demand from South-based millers and weak overseas arrival also helped to push up prices, sources said Tuesday.

* * * *

FOODGRAINS & PULSES

GRAM

* Gram prices continued to rise in Nagpur APMC on good demand from local millers

amid restricted supply from producing regions. Further hike in Madhya Pradesh gram

prices also boosted sentiment.

* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.

TUAR

* In Nagupr APMC, tuar prices recovered sharply on fresh demand from local millers.

Delay in overseas tuar arrival and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted

prices.

* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position.

* Major Moong varieties showed weak tendency in open market here in absence of buyers

and increased supply from producing regions.

* In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,500, Tuar dal - 5,500-5,600, Udid at 3,200-3,500,

Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,500, Moong - 3,700-4,200, Moong Mogar

(clean) 5,800-6,000, Gram - 3,600-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,500

for 100 kg.

* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin

trading activity, sources said Tuesday.

Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg

FOODGRAINS Tuesday's open Previous close

Gram Auction 2,800-3,650 2,700-3,650

Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600

Tuar Auction 2,700-3,351 2,300-3,170

Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700

Udid Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400

Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400

Gram Super Best Bold 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000

Gram Super Best n.a.

Gram Medium Best 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600

Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.

Gram Mill Quality 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100

Deshi gram Raw 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600

Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.

Gram Kabuli 8,600-9,500 8,600-9,500

Gram Pink 6,100-6,600 6,100-6,600

Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300

Tuar Fataka Medium 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900

Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,200-5,450 5,200-5,450

Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200

Tuar Gavarani 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500

Tuar Karnataka 3,350-3,550 3,350-3,550

Tuar Black 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300

Masoor dal best 3,375-3,675 3,375-3,675

Masoor dal medium 3,150-3,400 3,150-3,400

Masoor n.a. n.a.

Moong Mogar bold 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,900

Moong Mogar Medium best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,300

Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.

Moong Dal Chilka best 5,300-5,600 5,500-5,800

Moong dal Medium 4,800-5,000 5,000-5,200

Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.

Moong Chamki best 5,300-5,700 5,300-5,700

Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500

Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900

Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,800 4,100-4,800

Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800

Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,520-2,550 2,520-2,550

Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,675-2,700 2,675-2,700

Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,575-2,600 2,575-2,600

Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,375-2,450 2,375-2,450

Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100

Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800

Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,180-1,250 1,180-1,250

Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,080-1,125 1,080-1,125

Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750

Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600

Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500

Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.

MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,300 2,050-2,300

MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050

Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,350

Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.

Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350

Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900

Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,800 1,550-1,800

Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800

Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600

Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000

Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000

Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,650 3,300-3,650

Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400

Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900

Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.4 degree Celsius (70.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 80 per cent, lowest - 41 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) SARITA PURADBHAT: CONTACT NO. 0712-2226020, 096650-72288, 094221-02939