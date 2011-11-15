湯森路透與華爾街聊天服務公司Symphony締結夥伴關係
路透6月13日 - 湯森路透已與有華爾街背景的聊天服務公司Symphony Communication Services結盟，使用戶可順暢地聊天和分享數據，締造出一個更加與彭博難分伯仲的競爭對手。
Nagpur, Nov 15 Select pulses firmed up again in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased marriage season demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing belts. Healthy rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses, increased demand from South-based millers and weak overseas arrival also helped to push up prices, sources said Tuesday.
* * * *
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram prices continued to rise in Nagpur APMC on good demand from local millers
amid restricted supply from producing regions. Further hike in Madhya Pradesh gram
prices also boosted sentiment.
* Gram varieties ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor.
TUAR
* In Nagupr APMC, tuar prices recovered sharply on fresh demand from local millers.
Delay in overseas tuar arrival and enquiries from South-based millers also boosted
prices.
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position.
* Major Moong varieties showed weak tendency in open market here in absence of buyers
and increased supply from producing regions.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,500, Tuar dal - 5,500-5,600, Udid at 3,200-3,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,500, Moong - 3,700-4,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 5,800-6,000, Gram - 3,600-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,500
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin
trading activity, sources said Tuesday.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Tuesday's open Previous close
Gram Auction 2,800-3,650 2,700-3,650
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 2,700-3,351 2,300-3,170
Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700
Udid Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400
Gram Super Best Bold 4,700-5,000 4,700-5,000
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,400-4,600 4,400-4,600
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100
Deshi gram Raw 3,550-3,600 3,550-3,600
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 8,600-9,500 8,600-9,500
Gram Pink 6,100-6,600 6,100-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,700-5,900 5,700-5,900
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,200-5,450 5,200-5,450
Tuar Dal Medium phod 5,000-5,200 5,000-5,200
Tuar Gavarani 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500
Tuar Karnataka 3,350-3,550 3,350-3,550
Tuar Black 6,100-6,300 6,100-6,300
Masoor dal best 3,375-3,675 3,375-3,675
Masoor dal medium 3,150-3,400 3,150-3,400
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,500-6,800 6,500-6,900
Moong Mogar Medium best 6,000-6,200 6,000-6,300
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Chilka best 5,300-5,600 5,500-5,800
Moong dal Medium 4,800-5,000 5,000-5,200
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 5,300-5,700 5,300-5,700
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 6,400-6,500 6,400-6,500
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 5,600-5,900 5,600-5,900
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,100-4,800 4,100-4,800
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,520-2,550 2,520-2,550
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,675-2,700 2,675-2,700
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,575-2,600 2,575-2,600
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,375-2,450 2,375-2,450
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,180-1,250 1,180-1,250
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,080-1,125 1,080-1,125
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,400-1,500 1,400-1,500
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,300 2,050-2,300
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,350
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,800 1,550-1,800
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,600 3,200-3,600
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 8,000-10,000 8,000-10,000
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 6,500-7,000 6,500-7,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 3,300-3,650 3,300-3,650
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,100-3,400 3,100-3,400
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 3,700-3,900 3,700-3,900
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,100 2,900-3,100 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 33.0 degree Celsius (91.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 21.4 degree Celsius (70.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 80 per cent, lowest - 41 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 33 and 20 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.) SARITA PURADBHAT: CONTACT NO. 0712-2226020, 096650-72288, 094221-02939
路透6月13日 - 湯森路透已與有華爾街背景的聊天服務公司Symphony Communication Services結盟，使用戶可順暢地聊天和分享數據，締造出一個更加與彭博難分伯仲的競爭對手。
MANILA, June 14 China's iron ore futures tumbled to their weakest level in almost seven months on Wednesday, underlining concerns over surplus supply that has pulled down spot prices to their lowest in a year.