Nagpur, Dec 7 Select pulses prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased marriage season demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses and reported demand from South-based millers also helped to push up prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Gram prices firmed up again in Nagpur APMC on good demand from local millers amid poor supply from producing regions. Sharp rise in Madhya Pradesh gram prices also boosted sentiment. * Gram prices ruled steady in open market here but demand was poor. TUAR * Tuar prices reported strong in Nagpur AMPC on increased buying support from local millers amid weak overseas supply. * Tuar Gavarani recovered in open market on good seasonal demand from local traders amid weak supply from millers. * Moong varieties quoted lower in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid good arrival from producing belts. * Batri dal showed firm tendency in open market on good marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing belts. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,500, Tuar dal - 5,500-5,600, Udid at 3,200-3,500, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,500, Moong - 3,700-4,200, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,800-6,000, Gram - 3,600-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,500 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,801-3,420 2,700-3,420 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,473-2,755 2,449-2,700 Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700 Udid Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,450-4,600 4,450-4,600 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,050-4,150 4,050-4,150 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000 Deshi gram Raw 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,300 6,800-9,300 Gram Pink 6,100-6,600 6,100-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,250-4,700 4,250-4,700 Tuar Gavarani 3,300-3,500 3,250-3,450 Tuar Karnataka 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Tuar Black 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Masoor dal best 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Masoor dal medium 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,200-6,300 6,300-6,400 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,500-5,800 5,600-5,800 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,150-5,350 5,200-5,400 Moong dal Medium 4,500-4,800 4,600-4,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,800-5,400 4,800-5,400 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,400 4,900-5,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,740 2,500-2,550 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,525-2,575 2,525-2,575 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,450-2,750 2,450-2,750 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,550 2,400-2,550 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,850 1,750-1,850 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,750-1,800 1,750-1,800 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,500 6,000-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 30.7 degree Celsius (93.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 15.3 degree Celsius (59.5 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 90 per cent, lowest - 39 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 15 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)