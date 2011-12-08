Nagpur, Dec 8 Gram and Tuar prices moved down in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and
Marketing Committee (APMC) on lack of demand from local millers amid increased supply from
producing region. High moisture content arrival, good overseas supply and weak trend in Madhya
Pradesh also pulled down prices, according to sources.
FOODGRAINS & PULSES
GRAM
* Gram super best bold and medium best showed weak tendency in open market in absence
of buyers amid good supply from millers.
TUAR
* Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position.
* Watana white naylon suffered heavily in open market on lack of demand from local
traders amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level.
* Rice Swarna best and medium varieties moved down in open market because of good
supply from producing regions like Chattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
* In Akola, Tuar - 3,200-3,500, Tuar dal - 5,500-5,600, Udid at 3,200-3,500,
Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,400-5,500, Moong - 3,700-4,200, Moong Mogar
(clean) 5,800-6,000, Gram - 3,600-3,700, Gram Super best bold - 4,100-4,500
for 100 kg.
* Wheat, other varieties of rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open
market in thin trading activity, according to sources.
Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg
FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close
Gram Auction 2,600-3,407 2,800-3,425
Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600
Tuar Auction 2,420-2,730 2,470-2,755
Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700
Udid Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400
Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400
Gram Super Best Bold 4,400-4,600 4,450-4,600
Gram Super Best n.a.
Gram Medium Best 4,000-4,100 4,050-4,150
Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a.
Gram Mill Quality 3,900-4,000 3,900-4,000
Deshi gram Raw 3,250-3,350 3,250-3,350
Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a.
Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,300 6,800-9,300
Gram Pink 6,100-6,600 6,100-6,600
Tuar Fataka Best 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Tuar Fataka Medium 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500
Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100
Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,250-4,700 4,250-4,700
Tuar Gavarani 3,300-3,500 3,250-3,450
Tuar Karnataka 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400
Tuar Black 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Masoor dal best 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Masoor dal medium 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
Masoor n.a. n.a.
Moong Mogar bold 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300
Moong Mogar Medium best 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800
Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a.
Moong Dal Chilka best 5,150-5,350 5,150-5,350
Moong dal Medium 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800
Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a.
Moong Chamki best 4,800-5,400 4,800-5,400
Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000
Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,400 4,900-5,400
Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700
Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,650-2,750 2,650-2,750
Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,300-2,400 2,300-2,400
Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,525-2,575 2,525-2,575
Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,450-2,750
Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,550 2,400-2,550
Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000
Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800
Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300
Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200
Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850
Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600
Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400
Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450
MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200
Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450
Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a.
Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,300 2,150-2,300
Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550
Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,750-1,800
Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,500-1,550
Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400
Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500
Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,500 6,000-10,500
Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000
Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000
Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800
Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500
Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800
WEATHER (NAGPUR)
Maximum temp. 30.5 degree Celsius (86.9 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp.
13.8 degree Celsius (56.8 degree Fahrenheit)
Humidity: Highest - 85 per cent, lowest - 34 per cent.
FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 13 degree
Celsius respectively.
Note: n.a.--not available
(For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but
included in market prices.)