Gram and Tuar prices reported higher in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on increased demand from local millers amid weak supply from producing regions. Delay in overseas arrival, upward trend on NCDEX and notable rise in Madhya Pradesh pulses said to be the reasons for recovery here, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram firmed up again in open market on increased marriage season demand from local traders. Enquiries from South-based traders also boosted prices. TUAR * Tuar varieties ruled steady in open market matching the demand and supply position. * Moong Chamki reported strong in open market on fresh demand from local traders amid tight supply from producing regions. * Batri dal reported down in open market here in absence of buyers and release stock from stockists. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,250-3,350, Tuar dal - 5,400-5,500, Udid at 3,500-3,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,700, Moong - 3,700-3,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,500-5,800, Gram - 3,300-3,400, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,650-3,410 2,650-3,330 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,651-3,100 2,570-2,800 Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700 Udid Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,400 4,200-4,400 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,000-4,100 4,000-4,100 Deshi gram Raw 3,400-3,500 3,350-3,450 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,800-9,500 6,800-9,500 Gram Pink 6,100-6,600 6,100-6,600 Tuar Fataka Best 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,300-5,500 5,300-5,500 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,100-5,225 5,100-5,225 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,400-4,900 4,400-4,900 Tuar Gavarani 3,300-3,500 3,300-3,500 Tuar Karnataka 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Tuar Black 6,000-6,100 6,000-6,100 Masoor dal best 3,375-3,425 3,375-3,425 Masoor dal medium 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,500-5,800 5,500-5,800 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,150-5,350 5,150-5,350 Moong dal Medium 4,500-4,800 4,500-4,800 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,800-5,600 4,800-5,400 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,400 4,900-5,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,650 2,650-2,750 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,525-2,575 2,525-2,575 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,550 2,400-2,550 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,150-1,200 1,150-1,200 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,150-2,300 2,150-2,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,500-1,550 1,500-1,550 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,500 6,000-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.2 degree Celsius (84.6 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.7 degree Celsius (54.9 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 80 per cent, lowest - 13 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 28 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)