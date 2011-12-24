Gram and Tuar prices showed weak tendency in Nagpur Agriculture Produce and Marketing Committee (APMC) on poor buying support from millers amid profit-taking selling by stockists at higher level. High moisture content arrival, reports about increased overseas supply and fresh fall in Madhya Pradesh pulses also pulled down prices, according to sources. * * * * FOODGRAINS & PULSES GRAM * Deshi gram moved down in open market on lack of demand from local traders amid healthy supply from producing regions. TUAR * Tuar black firmed up again in open market on marriage season demand from local traders amid tight supply from millers. * In Akola, Tuar - 3,250-3,350, Tuar dal - 5,400-5,500, Udid at 3,500-3,600, Udid Mogar (clean) - 5,500-5,700, Moong - 3,700-3,900, Moong Mogar (clean) 5,500-5,800, Gram - 3,300-3,400, Gram Super best bold - 3,800-4,000 for 100 kg. * Wheat, rice and other commodities prices remained steady in open market in thin trading activity, according to sources. Nagpur foodgrains APMC auction/open-market prices in rupees for 100 kg FOODGRAINS Available prices Previous close Gram Auction 2,700-3,331 2,700-3,425 Gram Pink Auction n.a. 2,100-2,600 Tuar Auction 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,790 Moong Auction n.a. 3,600-3,700 Udid Auction n.a. 3,400-3,500 Masoor Auction n.a. 2,300-2,400 Gram Super Best Bold 4,650-4,800 4,650-4,800 Gram Super Best n.a. Gram Medium Best 4,200-4,450 4,200-4,450 Gram Dal Medium n.a. n.a. Gram Mill Quality 4,100-4,250 4,100-4,250 Deshi gram Raw 3,300-3,400 3,350-3,450 Gram Filter Yellow n.a. n.a. Gram Kabuli 6,500-9,300 6,500-9,300 Gram Pink 6,200-6,700 6,200-6,700 Tuar Fataka Best 5,700-5,850 5,700-5,850 Tuar Fataka Medium 5,100-5,350 5,100-5,350 Tuar Dal Best Phod 5,000-5,100 5,000-5,100 Tuar Dal Medium phod 4,500-4,650 4,500-4,650 Tuar Gavarani 3,250-3,450 3,250-3,450 Tuar Karnataka 3,200-3,400 3,200-3,400 Tuar Black 5,900-6,100 5,800-6,000 Masoor dal best 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Masoor dal medium 3,175-3,250 3,150-3,200 Masoor n.a. n.a. Moong Mogar bold 6,300-6,375 6,300-6,375 Moong Mogar Medium best 5,800-6,000 5,800-6,000 Moong Mogar Super fine n.a. n.a. Moong Dal Chilka best 5,250-5,450 5,250-5,450 Moong dal Medium 4,600-4,900 4,600-4,900 Moong Mill quality n.a. n.a. Moong Chamki best 4,800-5,600 4,800-5,600 Udid Mogar Super best (100 INR/KG) 5,900-6,000 5,900-6,000 Udid Mogar Medium (100 INR/KG) 4,900-5,400 4,900-5,400 Udid Dal Black (100 INR/KG) 4,500-4,700 4,500-4,700 Batri dal (100 INR/KG) 2,625-2,675 2,625-2,675 Lakhodi dal (100 INR/kg) 2,350-2,450 2,350-2,450 Watana Dal (100 INR/KG) 2,525-2,575 2,525-2,575 Watana White (Naylon) (100 INR/KG) 2,300-2,500 2,300-2,500 Watana White (100 INR/KG) 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600 Watana Green Best (100 INR/KG) 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000 Watana Green Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,350-2,750 2,350-2,750 Wheat 308 (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300 Wheat Mill quality (100 INR/KG) 1,200-1,250 1,200-1,250 Wheat Filter (100 INR/KG) 1,700-1,850 1,700-1,850 Wheat Lokwan best (100 INR/KG) 1,550-1,600 1,550-1,600 Wheat Lokwan medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400 Lokwan Hath Binar (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. MP Sharbati Best (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,450 2,200-2,450 MP Sharbati Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200 Wheat 147 (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450 Wheat Best (100 INR/KG) n.a. n.a. Rice BPT (100 INR/KG) 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300 Rice Parmal (100 INR/KG) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500 Rice Swarna Best (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700 Rice Swarna Medium (100 INR/KG) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450 Rice HMT (100 INR/KG) 2,200-2,400 2,200-2,400 Rice HMT Shriram (100 INR/KG) 3,200-3,500 3,200-3,500 Rice Basmati best (100 INR/KG) 6,000-10,500 6,000-10,500 Rice Basmati Medium (100 INR/KG) 3,800-5,000 3,800-5,000 Rice Chinnor (100 INR/KG) 2,900-3,000 2,900-3,000 Rice Chinnor Medium (100 INR/KG) 2,600-2,800 2,600-2,800 Jowar Gavarani (100 INR/KG) 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600 Jowar CH-5 (100 INR/KG) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900 WEATHER (NAGPUR) Maximum temp. 29.1 degree Celsius (84.4 degree Fahrenheit), minimum temp. 12.4 degree Celsius (54.3 degree Fahrenheit) Humidity: Highest - 69 per cent, lowest - 26 per cent. FORECAST: Mainly clear sky. Maximum and Minimum temperature likely to be around 30 and 12 degree Celsius respectively. Note: n.a.--not available (For oils, transport costs are excluded from plant delivery prices, but included in market prices.)